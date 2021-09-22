Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James was a beautiful affair. The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice due to the pandemic.

The beautiful ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur. Alizée looked breathtaking in her summery gown - a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing that Carole Middleton, the groom's mother wore on her own wedding day to husband Michael.

Pippa's stunning dress

The happy couple's pictures were shared exclusively with HELLO! and it was a joy to see family and friends enjoying the day in photographs.

James' sister Pippa can be seen, and we can reveal her stunning wedding guest dress is from royally-loved brand Beulah London.

The 'Peony Teaberry Floral Midi Dress' costs £440, and comes in two colours, a rosy pink and a dainty blue. Mother-of-two Pippa went for the pink version, and we think you'll agree, it's simply stunning.

Kate is a big fan of Beulah London

Crafted from luxurious silk crepe de chine and printed with vibrant pink florals, it also features ruffles at the cape-style neckline and ankle-length hem, as well as a subtle side split. We love the cinch at the waist look, which comes with a contrasting tie belt. All sizes are currently available, which is great news should you wish to invest.

Beulah London is a proudly sustainable fashion house that was founded in 2010 by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan. It has both a royal and celebrity following - including the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss. Now that's what you call an impressive line up, right?

