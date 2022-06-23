We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is seen as a style icon to so many. She looks just as incredible wearing skinny jeans and trainers, as she does in floral dresses and high heels.

Speaking of high heels, Prince William's wife has been seen out and about recently, looking even more elegant than ever, because she has been rocking stiletto heels. There was a time when Kate preferred block heels and also kitten heels, but lately, she's been going sky high.

One of the brands the mother-of-three often turns to is Rupert Sanderson and the famed shoe designer recently told the MailOnline the secret to Kate's streamline stance is his four inch shoes.

He explained: "You can see that incredible transformative effect in the Duchess of Cambridge, who, I'm proud to say, often wears my 4in Malory pumps.

Kate in her pink suit last week

"The Duchess uses a stiletto heel as part of her sartorial arsenal in transforming herself from a busy mother into one of the world's most photographed women. She's tall, but in heels she becomes commanding, often standing a head above the men in the room."

Last week, Kate memorably rocked a pair of pink stilettos with an Alexander McQueen trouser suit to meet with the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, at the Royal Institution.

Rupert thinks one of the reasons Kate looked so fabulous in her outfit is down to her heels.

"The height of her heels, combined with a natural grace, may be one of the reasons why the Duchess photographs so well — photographers get those wonderful clear shots because they can see her so clearly."

The designer thinks every woman should invest in a great pair of heels, just like Kate. "My hope is that a 4in heel will have a place in every woman's wardrobe.They can be empowering; they can change your state of mind."

