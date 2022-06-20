Not over Duchess Kate's Ascot dress? This £12 dupe will stop you in your tracks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but the Duchess of Cambridge was a vision at Royal Ascot last week! The stunning royal wore a beautiful white dress that was emblazoned with polka dots and she added a glorious woven hat of the same monochrome hue. It gave her a real 'My Fair Lady' vibe and is one of her best looks to date.

READ: Kate Middleton's polka dot obsession continues - 6 dresses she'd love that won't break the bank

It came as no surprise that Kate's dress was by one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich. The dress comes in at just under £2,000, and is sadly a past season buy. We love the fact it's a close-fitting style with long sleeves and it's the ideal dress to wear for a formal occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate all smiles as they attend sizzling Royal Ascot

If you've been inspired by Prince William's wife and want a dotty frock for yourself, check out this amazing lookalike we've found at Boohoo. This dress features long sleeves, a lovely streamlined shape and of course, polka dots, all for £12.50. Yes, really! Get in there quick if you wish to invest, it's selling out faster than racehorses…

MORE: The story behind the personalised gold bracelet Duchess Camilla gave Kate Middleton

Royal fans felt like Kate's ensemble was a huge nod to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. Not only did her dress closely resemble the frock Diana wore to Royal Ascot back in June 1988, but the mother-of-three also sported a pair of diamond and gold earrings that once belonged to Diana, too!.

Kate looked incredible in her Alessandra Rich dress

It's not the first time we have seen the duchess wear the glittering jewels, as she previously wore the earrings to the BAFTA Awards in 2019.

READ: Prince William and Kate go without important accessory at Royal Ascot

It appears that polka dots are very much on trend for the royal ladies at the moment.

Just like Kate's:

Polka dot long sleeve midaxi dress, £12.50, Boohoo

On Saturday, Princess Beatrice graced the racecourse wearing a monochrome polka dot midi dress by Saloni.

Kate's style:

Kira sterling silver earring, £33.45, Galleria Armadoro

The number boasted the label's signature crystal bows along the bodice, short sleeves, a midi silhouette and a rounded neckline. Great minds think alike!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.