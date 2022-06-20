Loved Kate Middleton's red Bardot dress? Marks & Spencer has a £35 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's summer wardrobe is a thing of beauty! Boasting a stunning collection of sundresses, we're still in love with the beautiful Bardot style which she wore to a garden party in 2017.

Celebrating the Queen's birthday, Kate opted for a ravishing red dress by one of her favourite designers – Alexander McQueen – to mark the special occasion, and we've just found the chicest £35 ($60) lookalike at Marks & Spencer.

Duchess Kate looked stunning in the Alexander McQueen dress

Marks & Spencer is selling a near-identical version, and it's the perfect maxi dress for summer, making a chic statement thanks to its off-the-shoulder neckline, three-quarter blouson sleeves and tiered hem.

Effortlessly elegant, we can see this cherry red number styled with matching wedges and statement earrings for date nights, BBQ's and picnics in the park.

GET THE LOOK: Red Bardot Dress, £35 / $60, Marks & Spencer

What's more, we've also found even more budget-friendly lookalikes for Kate's exclusive designer off-the-shoulder dress...

find. off the shoulder dress, £26.99, Amazon

Plus Ruffle Bardot Maxi Dress, was £30 now £24 / $26, Boohoo

'Olivia' Dress, £79, Nobody's Child

VIDEO: Royals wowing in red

A wardrobe staple, the Duchess wears her designer maxi most summers, recycling it year after year – who knows, maybe it'll make another appearance sometime soon!

The dress was so flattering and truly a classic

When she first wore it in 2017, Kate accessorised her outfit with nude heels by Prada and drop earrings by Simone Rocha. Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose, beachy curls, she opted for natural and dewy makeup, dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, complete with a hint of rosy blusher and a nude lip gloss – so glam.

Since then, the mum-of-three has recycled the Alexander McQueen dress to celebrate her mum Carole Middleton's 64th birthday in 2019, which was thought to be held at her sister Pippa and brother-in-law James Matthews' Chelsea home. At the time, the royal added the same earrings but switched up her footwear by opting for matching red heels.

