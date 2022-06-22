Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just totally copied Zara Tindall - see photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark may have been admiring the British royals at Royal Ascot last week because on Tuesday, fans had to do a double-take at her beautiful dress – it was just like Zara Tindall's!

Princess Mary embarked on a trade visit to the Netherlands on Tuesday, wearing a full-skirted, buttoned-up cream dress with a tie belt and little puffed sleeves. Zara wore a near-identical cream dress to Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot last week. Both ladies accessorised with killer stilettos, and the only difference was that Zara rocked pink buttons and heels.

Mary made the look her own by opting for neutral-toned, but still very fashionable python printed heels and finished the look off with white pearl earrings and simple gold bangles. In keeping with the UK fashion-inspired theme, Mary's dress is by London-based brand Beulah London and retails at £695.

However, it's selling fast so if you love this royal trend, we have found a dress similar buttoned-up cream dress at Karen Millen which is currently on offer at £119.20.

Cream button-up belted midi dress, now £119.20 (was £149), Karen Millen

If Mary's python heels have caught your eye then head to House of Fraser because these Ted Baker stilettos are on offer at £68, reduced from £138.

Snake Stiletto Heels, now £68 (was £135), House of Fraser

Earlier this week, the princess amazed fans by wearing an orange suit – a vivid shade that royals are rarely seen wearing. Although Duchess Kate did suit up with an orange blouse during her tour of Jamaica this year and amazed fans.

We're loving the fact royal ladies are embracing bolder and brighter colours and donning more and more adventurous styles.

