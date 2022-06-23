Sophie Wessex wore her most mesmerising outfit yet – and just wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie Wessex has mastered the art of summer dressing – and luckily for us, the royal is providing her fans with an endless supply of classy seasonal looks. Her latest outfit to captivate? A pristine white dress that is one of her most elegant ensembles yet.

Countess Sophie wowed crowds in photos obtained by Instagram account @royalfashionpolice wearing a snowy white shirt dress featuring short sleeves, a classic collar, a belted waist and midi length by minimalist brand Co. She paired the linen number with a cream-coloured leather mini bag and some navy and white wedged heels.

The royal wore her blonde tresses tied back in an elegantly crafted low bun and shielded her face from the Greek sunshine with a pair of oversized black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

She accessorised with a diamond-encrusted watch and wore a simple gold pendant around her neck.

Countess Sophie has worn some fabulous frocks during her trip

Fans online loved the royal's holiday look and took to social media to express their awe at Countess Sophie's style.

"Sophie looks lovely! Her accessorises add to the look," one commented with a clapping and red love heart emoji. Another added: "Yasss Sophie," while a third penned: "Lovely! I could see Kate wearing this dress." A fourth agreed, saying: "Fabulous."

Linen Viscose Woven Midi Shirt Dress, £119.20, Karen Millen

If you can’t get enough of Sophie's wonderful white aesthetic, then we have just the piece for you. This number boasts linen-blend fabric which will infuse your summer wardrobe with a holiday-ready touch. Detailed with classic shirting details – think neat buttons, a pointed collar and practical pockets – it’s the perfect item for sun-soaked getaways and stylish adventures.

Earlier this week during her trip, Countess Sophie wore another delightful white dress by royally-loved brand Suzannah. The frock featured an abundance of polka dots in yellow and pink an eye-catching panelled detail at the waist with a sweetheart neckline. Clearly, the royal is a fan of heavenly white looks - and we are certainly not complaining.

