Sophie Wessex looks picture perfect in prettiest look to date - and we’re obsessed

The Countess of Wessex has become a go-to source of style inspiration. The 57-year-old has worn some delightful looks as of late – and her latest ensemble is perhaps her prettiest yet. Stepping out in all-pink on Tuesday, Countess Sophie raised the royal fashion bar to a whole new level.

The royal looked picture perfect in a baby pink long sleeve dress featuring a subtle cowl neckline and gently draped fabric. A pearl brooch fastened to the top right of the number infused her look with some regal decadence, while the romantic hue of the garment added a touch of playful femininity to her beautiful aesthetic.

Countess Sophie wore her silky blonde hair swept back in a sophisticated updo, which was held together by a dramatic pink hat with extravagant ribbon detailing in shades of raspberry and rose.

The mother-of-three opted for a radiant summer beauty glow, consisting of a dewy complexion, a dusting of blush, a healthy flicker of black mascara, soft brushed brows and a velvety slick of carmine-coloured lipstick.

Countess Sophie looked gorgeous in pink

The countess accessorised with a pair of drop earrings that boasted blue and gold pearlescent gemstones, incorporating another subtle colour palette into her pretty-in-pink ensemble.

She attended Ascot with The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall

The countess recently cut a seriously elegant figure as she attended the opening of the Royal Windsor Flower Show - proving she's every inch a senior royal with her immaculate fashion sense.

She turned heads in a striking Etro dress boasting ruched sleeves, a figure-flattering drop waistline and stunning exotic floral print in yellow, pink and blue hues. She accessorised with her favourite Sophie Habsburg wicker handbag and Penelope Chilvers tango suede shoes.

