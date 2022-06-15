The Countess of Wessex turns heads in lace on the second day of Royal Ascot

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex headed to Royal Ascot on day two of the famous horse racing event, looking as chic as can be, wearing an incredible lace dress with lots of bold ruffle detail. The wife of Prince Edward wore a matching blue hat that was adorned with flowers, and wore her famous blonde hair in a pretty 'updo.

Enjoying the vivid sunshine, the 57-year-old was also present at the first day of the course, wearing a baby pink, long sleeve dress which featured a subtle cowl neckline and gentle draping. We loved her pearl brooch, which was fastened at the top right of the number, and she added a gorgeous rouge hat with coordinating pink detail.

WATCH: Royals arrive at Royal Ascot

The Berkshire racecourse was packed with royals. Alongside the Countess of Wessex, was the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Beatrice. What a stylish set!

Prince Charles and Camilla led the carriage procession before the races started, riding in the first carriage with Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

Sophie looked incredible in her blue ruffle dress

Prince Edward and Sophie took their seats in the second carriage, while Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo shared the third carriage with Princess Alexandra and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The Queen, who suffers from mobility issues and uses a walking stick, is missing the second day of Royal Ascot, one of her favourite equestrian events of the year, although it is hoped she will make an appearance later this week.

Her Majesty, whose Windsor Castle home is just a 15-minute drive away, usually attends, and this year she has more than ten horses entered over the five days of the event, which ends on Saturday.

After the carriage procession, the royals will be able to mingle with fellow spectators and watch the races from the Royal Enclosure. Mike and Zara Tindall are regular racegoers and also attended Tuesday's event, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they stepped out for Wednesday's proceedings.

