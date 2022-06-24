Countess Sophie wows in the sleekest designer midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex delighted onlookers as she stepped out in green to attend the Service of celebration for The Lady Elizabeth Shakerley at Westminster Abbey. The mother-of-two sported a streamlined midi dress by Emilia Wickstead – one of her go-to designer labels.

READ: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

Countess Sophie looked elegant in the emerald number by the royally-approved brand, which featured long sleeves, a midi length, a wide V-neckline and frontal darting. She teamed the garment with some timeless black point-toe heels and a forest green croc-effect clutch bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

The royal wore her blonde hair scraped back under a black felt pillbox hat boasting an ornate feather trim. She opted for a natural yet camera-ready beauty glow, consisting of a radiant complexion, a touch of blush, a nude lip and a flutter of mascara.

MORE: 10 of Prince Edward and Sophie's cutest PDA moments

A silver pendant adorned the stylish royal’s neck, while a pair of gemstone drop earrings and a cluster of bangles glistened in the summer sunshine.

The countess looked sleek in emerald green

Fans loved the countess’ understated aesthetic and took to social media to share their positive thoughts and praise. “Gorgeous colour dress,” one said, while another added: “Stunning!” A third commented: “Sophie looks both chic and elegant. The colour and the cut of the dress suit her and her accessories are spot on!” and a fourth penned: “Green is a big trend colour this year and always a great colour for her.”

The royal has sported a host of pretty summer looks this week

Sophie’s summer looks have been coming out in force as of late – largely in part to her visit to Cyprus. The royal recently dazzled fans wearing a snowy white shirt dress featuring short sleeves, a classic collar, a belted waist and midi length by minimalist brand Co. She paired the linen number with a cream-coloured leather mini bag and some navy and white wedged heels.

READ: Royals rocking chic sunglasses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

The royal wore her blonde tresses tied back in an elegantly crafted low bun and shielded her face from the Cypriot sunshine with a pair of oversized black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.