Sophie Wessex turns heads in seriously bold dress during tearful outing

The Countess of Wessex has truly mastered the art of designer dressing. The royal made an especially intimate outing looking incredible in an all-blue look, concocted from various luxury labels. As always, the mother-of-two looked undeniably elegant.

Countess Sophie visited a 90-year-old lady called Edna Farley whom she befriended on the NHS Volunteer Responders scheme. During the trip, which was made to celebrate the pensioner's birthday, she wore a Burberry navy wool jacket and blue and blacked striped wool-blend Gabriela Hearst midi dress featuring short sleeves and contrasting stripe pattern.

She clasped a black Sophie Hasburg clutch bag and elevated the look with a pair of LK Bennet black suede pumps. The 57-year-old was visibly moved by the meeting, which occurred in Newsham House in Liverpool.

Sophie wore her blonde hair half-up-half-down in a relaxed but effortless style. As she embraced Edna in a heartfelt and slightly teary hug, she flashed a peek of her beautiful Patek Philippe watch with a diamond encrusted dial.

Sophie looked beautiful in blue

Edna was befriended by the Queen's daughter-in-law before the pandemic, and they have since struck up a close friendship by talking on the phone regularly.

Sophie was visibly moved during the event

Have you fallen for Sophie's gorgeous look like we have? Unfortunately, the royal's Gabriella Hearst dress is no longer available, but don't worry as we won't let that stop you from getting your hands on a divine new outfit.

Pearl Zip Pleated Knit Dress, £250, ME+EM

ME+EM's vertical stripe dress in black and cream is a great alternative and long flared skirt and faltering zip neckline. Featuring a slim-fitting body, long sleeves and pearl zip detail, this dress will become a handy wardrobe staple.

To achieve Sophie's full look, pair the dress with a blazer and heels. Or, for a more casual approach, slip some white sneakers on for days out-and-about.

Earlier this week, the royal celebrated International Women's Day wearing a black floaty maxi dress complete with a white polka dot print and a belt.

