Sophie Wessex looks so elegant in eye-catching dress

The Countess of Wessex has delighted fans with a lovely new look on the seventh day of her royal tour of the Caribbean with her husband Prince Edward. The 57-year-old stepped out in the sophisticated ensemble, adding another pretty dress concoction to her expanding archive.

Countess Sophie looked effortless in a white max dress from Soler London with a V-neckline, long sleeves and floaty skirt. Featuring feminine tiers, a belted waist and a subtle polka dot and rainbow floral print, the dress provided the royal with an effortless yet elegant look.

She teamed the dress with a pair of gold metallic leather Jimmy Choo wedge heels, some Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and a woven Sophia Hasburg bag with floral detailing. The royal accessorised with some pink and gold petal earrings, a diamond bracelet and a pearl-encrusted bracelet.

Sophie wore her blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail with a side parting, adding a touch of practicality to her composed outfit.

Sophie looked relaxed yet refined in the dress

She opted for a subtle makeup look, consisting of a dewy skin glow, brushed up defined brows, a generous lashing of mascara, a hint of blue eyeshadow and a rose pink lip.

The royal beamed as she greeted audiences

Fans on social media loved the Countess' summery look. "Magnifique!" one commented, while another added: "I love this look." A third said: "I love her dress," with a fourth penning: "Her dresses are beautiful," leaving their response on royal fan Instagram account @royalfashionpolice.

Sophie looked lovely in the summery look

If you love Sophie's look, why not treat yourself to the royal's radiant shoes? These Jimmy Choo metallic leather espadrille sandals are a functional yet feminine way to elevate any summer look.

Dovina 100 Metallic Espadrille Heel, £475, Jimmy Choo

Earlier this week, Sophie wowed crowds sporting a fresh new look, wearing figure-flattering white trousers and a sweet embroidered blouse from Soler London. Countess Sophie's 'Marina Lace Yoke Top' featured a squared lace neck and loose half sleeves with a smart lace finish.

