The Countess of Wessex just made these surprising trousers sell out at the speed of light

Last month, the Countess of Wessex stepped out in an incredible pair of trousers, and everyone was talking about them. The wife of Prince Edward's crisp white flares that came complete with polished printed checks and she teamed them with high heel espadrilles and the most stunning green tailored jacket, and carried a lovely, stone-coloured clutch. What an outfit!

The trousers came from one of her favourite designers, Victoria Beckham.

Known as the 'Relaxed Tailored Trouser in Off White, Navy and Khaki Check' the £450 item is listed on the website with this caption: "This season's collection has an uncomplicated ease to it, as seen in menswear-inspired tailoring that has a soft, louche feel. These Relaxed Tailored Trousers have a straight fit, with front side pockets, back welt pockets, and a hard press at the front and back of the leg for just a touch of structure. The bold check motif was exclusively developed for the brand and is woven from sustainable viscose yarns that give it a structured, subtle textured handle."

Since the 53-year-old wore them, they have since sold out! The power of Sophie is not to be underestimated.

Sophie rocking her Victoria Beckham trousers

The mother-of-two often wears Victoria Beckham clothes; she has done for many years

The VB trousers have since sold out

Fashion powerhouse Victoria Beckham is known for her classic designs, which are loved by Hollywood A-listers as well as our favourite family. We have to say though, VB's best royal customers are Sophie and the Duchess of Sussex.

The two ladies have worn the label so much, we think we can safely say the former Spice Girl is up there on their fashion favourite hit list.

Sophie is often seen in Victoria Beckham dresses, skirts and blazers - most recently at the Chelsea Flower Show where she brought a pink suit by the label. But Meghan has had a fair few memorable VB moments. On Christmas Day 2018, Prince Harry's wife decided to flatter her growing baby bump in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. She wore a dark blue dress, boots, dress coat and the brand's Powder Box Handbag. We loved the classic look, and the timeless nature of the ensemble means that the royal can wear the look again and again.

