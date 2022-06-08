The Countess of Wessex's post Jubilee dress will seriously turn your head

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are currently in Gibraltar on a royal tour and we are loving Sophie’s dazzling wardrobe so far. After an action-packed Jubilee weekend, it never slows down for the royal pair!

READ: Sophie Wessex's surprising new trend that she's obsessed with

Enjoying the sunshine as she did a walkabout of the main street, the blonde royal looked truly stunning in a blue and white floral dress, which she accessorised with nude high heels and a nude clutch bag. With her lovely blonde hair styled in a chic updo, the royal looked as beautiful as ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex handles Marilyn Monore moment in New York with style and grace

Keeping it sustainable, Sophie's dress is a recycled style she has worn before, and came from royally-loved label Suzannah.

READ: Sophie Wessex's winning blazer proves she queen of the capsule wardrobe

The dress is called the 'Heart Leaves' classic silk tea dress and it’s made from pure silk. The vintage-inspired frock was "inspired by the leaves on a Gingko tree", according to its online description.

Sophie looked stunning in her Suzannah dress

The website says of the style: "Based on our best selling 1930's silk tea dress block, this signature style is beautifully flattering with unique charm and versatility. The print has been digitally printed onto Italian silk crepe de chine, by our expert silk mill in Como, Italy."

Sign up here to pre order!

The dress is sadly sold out, but you can sign up to pre order it. If you can't wait that long, scroll to shop one of our alternatives.

Get the look!

Sister Jane Forget-Me-Not floral-print stretch-crepe midi dress, £85.00, Selfridges

Sophie’s wardrobe is brimming with designer styles, and that also includes her jewellery. The mother-of-tour loves gems from Cartier and Tiffany & Co, and also, Hermes.

READ: Sophie Wessex is a summer dream in white lace at Platinum Party at the Palace

Last week, the Countess was seen rocking a beautiful necklace by the luxury French brand, and it cost a cool £7,500. Wow! Sophie’s 'Constance' Amulette necklace features a delicate pendant in rose gold set with 65 glistening 18-carat diamonds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.