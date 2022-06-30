Princess Anne pairs satin gown with traditional mantle for Order of the Thistle Service The Princess Royal attended the Order of the Thistle Service in style

Princess Anne dressed to impress as she joined her brother Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, for the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Thursday.

The 71-year-old royal looked elegant in her traditional ensemble, dressing in a green velvet mantle and a black velvet hat with an oversized ostrich feather. The annual Order of the Thistle ceremony recognises Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.

The Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales donned the same symbolic garb as the knights as they took part in the procession and service in central Edinburgh, witnessing the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid.

The intricate uniform, which boasts a white star on the left side and a tasselled rope, is traditionally set off with a special gold linked collar.

Princess Anne sported her symbolic Order of the Thistle garb

Representing the national emblem of Scotland, the symbolic piece depicts a single thistle and four interlinked sprigs of rue. It also bears a pendant portraying the patron saint of Scotland, St. Andrew.

The Princess Royal teamed her uniform with a sage green satin dress featuring button-down detailing. She accessorised with large pearl earrings and wore a slick of bright red lipstick - and we particularly loved her coordinating shoes!

The royal was joined by Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland

The royal is supporting her mother the Queen, who has travelled to Scotland for Holyrood Week where she has been joined by members of her family including the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Just the day before, Anne attended a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, looking smart in a baby blue coat worn over a teal pencil dress.

Princess Anne was last seen at a garden party in Edinburgh

Meanwhile, Princess Anne has been named the hardest working royal of summer 2022, based on the number of public engagements she has planned for July.

