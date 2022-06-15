Why Princess Anne disliked her first marital home – and left after a few months The Princess Royal lived there before moving to Buckingham Palace

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence reside at Gatcombe Park, a sprawling estate in Gloucestershire, and The Princess Royal also has a London base at St James's Palace.

In 1993, after getting married, the couple occupied a two-bedroom flat in Drake House on Dolphin Square in Westminster, London.

The Princess Royal described it as having "nosy neighbours" and "noisy traffic" so it's not surprising that they moved out a few months later, swapping their £1,300 per month flat for Buckingham Palace.

Photos released shortly before she moved in showed a look at the retro interiors. See inside...

Princess Anne's bedroom

Princess Anne's bedroom featured high ceilings with cream carpets and walls. Anne and Timothy had a wooden bed frame, dressed with white linen, and two black bedside tables, with a single pink fringed lamp at one side.

The second bedroom in the home featured a small wooden desk at the window, a matching towel rack and two chest of drawers.

Princess Anne's living room

The living room was decorated with the same cream carpets and walls as seen throughout the property. Large sash windows with black frames provided plenty of natural light, and furniture included a velvet green sofa with pink cushions, a wooden coffee table with a glass top, and a wooden rocking chair with patterned cushions.

Princess Anne's kitchen

Anne's kitchen was fitted with white cupboards and appliances, grey worktops, and cream and black patterned tiles on the floor. A white sash window at the sink overlooked the gardens of the apartment block.

Princess Anne's dining room

The kitchen, dining and living room formed an open-plan space, with an island unit between the kitchen and dining area. A table for two was positioned in the middle, with a patterned tablecloth, and a view of the living space and a traditional fireplace beneath a painting mounted on the wall.

Princess Anne's road

The apartment overlooked Princess Anne's road, as well as a tennis court on the opposite side of the road.

