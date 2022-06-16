Princess Anne wows Royal Ascot crowds in ruffled dress – and just look at that colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne stepped out to attend the third day of Royal Ascot in a surprising dress that fans weren’t quite expecting. The 71-year-old graced Ladies' Day in a metallic number that embraced vintage summer dressing - and we’re loving her adventurousness in the wardrobe department this season.

The Princess Royal slipped on an ochre-hued dress for Ladies' Day, featuring three-quarter length sleeves, a round neckline and sheaths of ruffles. The midi number boasted a glimmering silk sheen and parallel darting that ran down the front of the unconventional garment.

Princess Anne completed her outfit with a pair of royally-approved white gloves and a beautiful layered pearl necklace with a rounded diamond clasp. A pair of pearl-encrusted gold earrings amped up the glamour, while a wide-brimmed cream hat with subtle plumage nodded to quintessential British race attire.

The royal opted for a natural beauty blend, consisting of an even skin glow, a strawberry red lip and a powdering of rosy red blush. She smiled at the cheering crowds as she arrived by carriage, subsequently stepping out in some off-white kitten heels with sweet bow detailing.

The royal wore her silver hair swept up into her dainty headgear and clasped a coordinating cream leather handbag for all her race day essentials.

She was joined by her daughter Zara Tindall, who looked polished in all-white, as the royal duo led the carriage procession on the third day of the celebrity-studded occasion.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne arrived at Royal Ascot in silver silk, proving her penchant for the most lustrous materials.

She wore a matching hat with a full brim, protecting herself from the intense sun beams. Anne's pearl necklace, perfectly paired with the navy blue bow detail on her hat, made for a sophisticated accessories look.

