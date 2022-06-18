Princess Anne's £3K sentimental jewels are beyond beautiful - real story

On the first day of Royal Ascot, Princess Anne stepped out looking as sophisticated as ever. Most eyes were on the royal’s muted embroidered outfit and pale pink hat – but did you spot her particularly touching jewellery statement?

The Princess Royal, 71, sported a pair of earrings and a brooch from her childhood for the annual event. According to jewellery expert Steven Stone, the earrings were gifted to her by the Queen and Prince Philip in the late 1960s and have since become one of the royal’s longest-serving pieces of jewellery.

The earrings also accompanied Princess Anne on her first royal tour as an adult and during her marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992. She also wore them in Australia with her mother at just nineteen years old – and are believed to be worth around £3,000.

Crafted by renowned jewellery designer Andrew Grima, Princess Anne’s Grima pearl earrings constitute gold, pearl, and diamonds in a modern leaf design.

Princess Anne wore the sentimental earrings on the first day of Ascot

The royal has made some stylish appearances at Royal Ascot over the course of the week. On the third day of the annual equestrian event, she stepped out in an ochre-hued dress for Ladies' Day, featuring three-quarter length sleeves, a round neckline and sheaths of ruffles. The midi number boasted a glimmering silk sheen and parallel darting that ran down the front of the unconventional garment.

The royal has a glittering array of jewels

Princess Anne completed her outfit with a pair of royally-approved white gloves and a beautiful layered pearl necklace with a rounded diamond clasp. A pair of pearl-encrusted gold earrings amped up the glamour, while a wide-brimmed cream hat with subtle plumage nodded to quintessential British race attire.

She was joined by her daughter Zara Tindall, who looked polished in all-white, as the royal duo led the carriage procession on the third day of the celebrity-studded occasion.

