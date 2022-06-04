Princess Anne turns heads in most unexpected look – and check out her monochrome accessories The Princess Royal was the picture of elegance

Princess Anne dressed to impress in a monochrome ensemble when she put in an appearance at the Epsom Derby racecourse on Saturday.

The 71-year-old joined her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Zara Tindall and other royal family members for day three of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Anne looked elegant in a white knee-length dress with a subtle black check print as she filled in for her mother the Queen, who has been forced to cancel her attendance amid her ongoing mobility issues.

To keep the cool breeze at bay, Anne layered a coordinating midi coat over the top of her frock and accessorised with black heels, a matching clutch and a bold white hat, which was secured on top of her chic bun. And even her jewellery perfectly tied in with her colourscheme, with a black and white pearl necklace just visible beneath her collar.

Beauty-wise, Anne wore minimal makeup, as usual, adding a pop of colour with her pink lips.

Princess Anne looked beautiful in a monochrome outfit

As well as the royals, more than 35,000 people are thought to have packed the enclosures while tens of thousands more have flocked to The Hill to watch the event for free.

Before news of the Queen's absence from the event was announced, Phil White, London Regional Director at The Jockey Club, said: "We know that The Queen intends to be with us on the day and to mark her arrival at the racecourse we will form a guard of honour of around 40 retired and current jockeys all dressed in Her Majesty's silks.

"We're also inviting members of the local community and some local charities to support the guard of honour as flag bearers.

"Derby Day always has that spectacular carnival atmosphere and we’re looking forward to a display from the Red Devils and a military band’s performance of the National Anthem which will all add to a wonderful occasion."

