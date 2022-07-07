Princess Beatrice divides fans as she goes undercover at Wimbledon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nothing emulates British summer quite like Wimbledon, from the punnets of fresh strawberries to admiring the Duchess of Cambridge's impeccable outfits from the royal box.

All eyes were on Duchess Kate as she made her first appearance at the tennis championships on Tuesday, acing Wimbledon's dress code in an elegant polka dot tea dress from Alessandra Rich. But she wasn't the only royal to descend on the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club this week - Princess Beatrice was also spotted in the stalls.

Royal fans were quick to notice the auburn-haired royal sat behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, several rows behind the royal box.

Blending into the crowd, the 33-year-old royal opted for an effortlessly chic monochrome ensemble, styling a voluminous striped midi skirt with a classic black blazer and oversized sunglasses.

Princess Beatrice was spotted several rows behind the Cambridges

The royal, who kept a low profile on centre-court, further gave away her cover by opting to wear one of her favourite skirts from Saloni.

Beatrice has worn the nautical number several times before, including to London Fashion Week back in 2016.

Royal fans recognised Beatrice by her signature striped skirt

Rendered in an allover stripe, Beatrice's Saloni skirt features a high rise, front slip pockets, and a pleated construction. Being several years old, it's unsurprisingly out of stock, but this chic midaxi skirt from Marks & Spencer features similarly bold stripes for a stand-out effect.

Team it with wicker wedges to channel a Wimbledon-esque look, or make it a casual fit with slick white trainers.

Striped Midaxi Skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

Royal fans appeared to be divided at Princess Beatrice's Wimbledon attendance, taking to social media to question why the royal didn't join Kate and William in the royal box.

"Princess Beatrice was not at Wimbledon yesterday," tweeted @gertsroyals, while a second fan disagreed: "That's Beatrice. Same skirt she always wears."

"Case solved, it's Beatrice. Confirmed by a source. I think she snuck in late and was lucky enough to avoid the paparazzi."

