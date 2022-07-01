Princess Beatrice surprises in flippy mini skirt and high heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice stepped out on a drizzly London in a simple but timeless sartorial combination. The royal is known to prefer florals, maxi dresses and prints, opted for something a bit more low-key as she meandered the city streets.

The mother-of-one sported a white lace-up blouse with long flared sleeves and an avant-garde split-hem back, which she teamed with a plain white tank top, a pleated black skater skirt and some patterned cut-out suede black heels. She wore her auburn tresses down loose and parted in her signature side parting, letting them billow in the stormy British wind.

The Queen’s granddaughter debuted a natural yet radiant beauty blend, consisting of a flawless porcelain complexion, a rose-pink lip, gently brushed up brows and a subtle sultry eyeliner flick.

A rose quartz crystal bracelet adorned the royal’s wrist, infusing her tonal look with some whimsical fun. She further accessorised with a large black handbag for all her royal essentials and carried a black blazer under her arm for the cooler evening air.

Princess Beatrice looked smart in the monochrome ensemble

Princess Beatrice was snapped gracefully getting out of the passenger seat of a gleaming black Range Rover complete with a smartly dressed driver. She looked down at the ground as she sashayed into a nearby building.

Intrigued by the princess’ smart blouse? We have just the lookalike for you.

White Lace-up Shirt, £14, ASOS

This romantic shirt with lace-up front and split hem in white is just like Princes Beatrice’s crisp top and can be teamed with some black flared trousers or blue boyfriend jeans for a feminine yet suave ensemble.

Princess Beatrice recently turned heads in a £40 River Island dress while attending Glastonbury Festival. The redhead royal was spotted with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, rocking a classic denim dress, boasting a sweet tie waist detail, chest pockets, 3/4 length puff sleeves and button-down effect.

