Zara Tindall rocks the ultimate wedding guest outfit in lace mini dress at family wedding

Zara Tindall looked impossibly beautiful at the wedding of Stephanie Phillips and William Hosier at St Mary the Virgin Church on Saturday.

In photographs obtained by the MailOnline, the wife of Mike Tindall was the picture of elegance in an effortlessly chic mini dress from eclectic brand Zimmerman. Equipped for the scorching London weather, the royal’s thigh-skimming frock was the perfect ensemble for the poignant occasion.

The mother-of-three’s statement frock featured statement bishop’s sleeves, pie-crust neckline and button-down bodice, cascading down Zara’s athletic silhouette.

Embroidered with floral broderie fabric in a Cinderella-blue hue, Zara’s £995 dress also featured a scalloped hem and cut-out detailing.

No royal wedding guest is seen without a statement fascinator, of which Zara opted for a co-ordinating blue headpiece adorned with an oversized tulle bow in white.

Zara previously wore Zimmermann at Royal Ascot

Completing her look, the daughter of Princess Anne accessorised with a blue clutch, Sunday Somewhere sunglasses and ultra-sleek nude stilettos from Maisonette Valentino.

Stephanie Phillips is the half-sister of Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter Phillips, on their dad's side. Captain Mark Phillips, the Princess Royal's first husband, went on to welcome Stephanie with his second wife, Sandy Pflueger.

His youngest daughter is 24 years old and tied the knot with her partner William Hosier this weekend. It is expected that Zara and Mike Tindall's two daughters, Mia and Lena, were bridesmaids.

