Zara Tindall is the epitome of elegance in florals at Epsom Derby

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall was the picture of elegance as she stepped out at the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

Zara, 41, was joined by her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, 43, as the duo attended the equestrian event to support the Queen's horses. Looking stylish in a blue and black colour palette, Zara donned a romantic floral dress, pairing her race day attire with a silver clutch bag.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's iconic race day fashion through the years

The mother-of-three accessorised with a striking floral fascinator which dramatically elevated her dreamy blue ensemble. Zara never fails to impress with her glamorous race day wardrobe.

Zara looked beautiful in blue

Speaking to HELLO!, Zara's husband Mike previously said: "I'll be cheering on her horses at the Epsom Derby.

"The Queen is so passionate about it, but so far it’s the only race none of her horses have won. How great would it be if one did in her Platinum Jubilee year?"

The equestrian greeted crowds with husband Mike Tindall

The Queen was set to be on the star-studded guest list, with plans for her to be greeted with a guard of honour made of up to 40 of her past and present jockeys. Unfortunately, she has reportedly been forced to cancel her appearance due to her mobility issues, with the Princess Royal taking her place.

The 96-year-old is a passionate equestrian and the Derby would have been a personal highlight of the Jubilee weekend. Hence, it is no doubt a bittersweet occasion for the royal family who would have loved to share the occasion with the Queen.

However, there is speculation that she might finally get to meet her great-grandchild, Lilibet, who was named after the monarch – and who coincidentally turns one on Saturday.

