Autumn Phillips looks glamorous in designer dress at royal family wedding

Stephanie Phillips, the half-sister of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, tied the knot with her beau William Hosier on Friday at St Mary the Virgin Church in Tetbury.

Amongst the guests were Princess Anne, who watched her former husband Captain Mark Phillips walk his daughter Stephanie down the aisle, as well as Autumn Phillips, Peter's ex-wife. Autumn looked radiant in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana gown adorned with blooming Wisteria as she attended with new boyfriend Donal Mulryan.

The mother-of-two's poplin midi dress was complete with ditsy tie straps, a shirred bodice and a figure-flattering pleated skirt that complemented her feminine silhouette.

Autumn teamed her pristine purple dress with a coordinating fascinator adorned with a floral appliqué.

Autumn Phillips wearing Dolce & Gabbana Image Credit: Mark Stewart

The former royal wore her honey blonde hair in loose curls, adding a lashing of mascara, rosy blush and glossy lip to complete her romantic beauty glow. Exquisite!

Stephanie and William's wedding was a surprisingly royal affair, despite the family no longer having any official ties with the royals. Captain Mark Phillips, the Princess Royal's first husband, went on to welcome Stephanie with his second wife, Sandy Pflueger.

Stephanie, 24, was every inch a beautiful bride as she tied the knot with William.

Opting for a simple white long-sleeved gown with lace insert detail at the bust, she accessoried with a trailing veil and pearl drop earrings.

Wisteria-print poplin dress, £950, Dolce & Gabbana

Proving the family's sweet bond, Zara and Mike Tindall's two daughters Mia and Lena were bridesmaids. It was surprising to see Autumn in attendance at the wedding with her new partner.

Her divorce with Peter was finalised back in June 2021, and a statement on behalf of the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost."

