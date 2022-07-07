Christine Lampard just wore a royal dress and nobody noticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women host Christine Lampard has an expansive inventory of seasonal dress looks – and her latest to captivate had a subtle royal spin. The 43-year-old sported a white frock from high street favourite Cos, which was donned earlier this week by Queen Letizia of Spain.

Christine looked lovely in the garment, which featured a rich cream hue, a gathered effect, short sleeves, a rounded neckline and a midi fit. She teamed the ethereal number with a pair of black wedged heels, crafting an elegant summer ensemble.

The TV presenter wore her raven locks down loose in gentle curls and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend. A dewy skin glow, a dusting of rosy blush and a natural lip made for a mesmerising makeup look.

The star accessorised with two layered gold chain pendant necklaces, a silver watch and a cluster of thin silver bangles.

Christine looked sublime in the high street dress

Queen Letizia wore the exact same high street dress to attend a meeting with the winners of the Board of Princesa de Girona Foundation at the Albeniz Palace earlier this week. Constructed from modal with a cotton lining, the lowkey frock was teamed with a matching toned pair of espadrille wedge heels to create a breezy yet sophisticated outfit.

Fans loved the star's Cos number

Christine took to social media to share a series of smiling snaps of the dress, alongside the caption: "See you for more @loosewomen chat at 12.30 @itv dress from @cosstores @mothershoppers," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Queen Letizia sported the same dress earlier this week

Fans and friends gushed over the star’s affordable look. "LOVE this on you," one commented, while another added: "So beautiful Christine." A third said: "Always looking beautiful," and a fourth agreed, penning: "Love this dress."

If you agree and would love to see the Cos number hanging in your own wardrobe, then you're in luck. The dress is still available to buy online – and even better, it's in the sale.

Gathered Midi Dress, £62.30 was £89, Cos

Alternatively, if you favour a square neck over a rounded neck, why not try this effortless lookalike?

Biege Tiered Midi Dress, £35.99, Stradivarius

Christine recently wowed in see-through lace dress whilst partying with her husband Frank Lampard in Ibiza. The mother-of-two looked sublime in a sheer off-the-shoulder black cover-up by Melissa Odabash. Underneath the lace dress, which retails at £266, Christine donned a matching black bikini to create a radiant swimwear ensemble.

