Princess Anne's former daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips' jitters at wedding with ex Peter The pair split in 2020

Most brides and grooms experience some form of pre-wedding jitters before they say 'I do', but imagine how nerve-wracking it would be for royal brides such as Autumn Phillips (nee Kelly) who have thousands of eyes watching their every move.

MORE: Why Princess Anne's ex-daughter-in-law Autumn wasn't allowed to keep wedding tiara

Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, both 44, would have been celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on 17 May, but they unfortunately decided to separate in 2020. After their 2008 nuptials at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Autumn told HELLO! what was really going through her mind on their big day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Phillips split from his wife of 12 years, Autumn Philips

"I was frightened of walking down the aisle. But when I got to the top of the stairs and saw how many of our friends and family had turned out to support us, I stopped being scared and actually enjoyed it,” she said at the time.

Although their nuptials were not as high profile as other royal weddings, the guest list still featured the likes of the Queen, the late Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

READ: How Princess Madeleine's rare engagement ring from husband compared to diamond from ex-fiance

LOOK: 12 royal brides' wedding beauty secrets you'll wish you knew sooner

The former couple got married on 17 May 2008

The groom's sister Zara Tindall also had a special role in the wedding as she acted as one of Autumn's bridesmaids, alongside her friends Jacqueline Aubie and Susannah Toynbee, who all wore pale green strapless Vera Wang dresses.

Meanwhile, the bride looked beautiful in a gown created by British designer Sassi Holford, which consisted of a fitted bodice made of lace, a silk duchesse skirt and a beaded French lace shrug. Although it appeared to be bridal white from the outside, the frock also acted as her 'something blue'.

Peter's sister Zara was a beautiful bridesmaid

She told HELLO!: "Something blue was stitched into the dress, which of course was new, like the perfect necklace and matching earrings Pete gave me." The pearl and diamond necklace that Peter had sent to her at Windsor Castle the night before the wedding tied in with her sparkling Festoon Tiara, which she borrowed from her mother-in-law Princess Anne.

Peter and Autumn announced their split in February 2020 and they were officially divorced on 14 June 2021. They continue to co-parent their two children, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

SHOP: 33 best short wedding dresses for 2022 brides

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.