Kitty Spencer's new dress is fit for a royal ball

Lady Kitty Spencer is a fully-fledged fashion queen! The 31-year-old niece of Princess Diana is a global brand ambassador for Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and at the weekend, she appeared in Sicily at the Alta Moda event.

We adored her dress, she rocked a dazzling, full, length, slim fit white dress that was adorned with gold and silver applique florals. The frock had a funnel neckline and a lace hem and was truly an exquisite piece. The blonde beauty wore her hair up in a chic bun and added shoulder-grazing statement earrings. Divine!

The event was held at the Piazza Duomo of Siracusa, and celebrates Alta Moda, which is the designers’ made-to-measure line. So many celebrities were there wearing D&G couture, from Kris Jenner to Mariah Carey.

Kitty has worn so many stunning items from the famous Italian label. A few days before, she donned a blue and white Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring the brand's signature intricate tile print, a blue and cream colour, a sweetheart neckline with knot detailing, a midi silhouette and thick straps.

Kitty looked stunning in her Dolce & Gabbana dress

She posed beside a cohort of models and friends at the event held by the design duo, opting for a glamorous makeup concoction as she beamed for the cameras.

Kitty rocking the D&G blue print

Fashion is a huge part of the model's life. She previously told HELLO! Fashion Monthly: "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are.

Emma Roberts was also at the event

"I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy."

And on her late aunt, Diana, Princess of Wales, she said: "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion."

