Queen Letizia couldn't be more regal in royal blue dress – and wow

Revered as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia continued to reign supreme on Friday as she attended the State tribute to the Covid victims and health workers.

Pictured alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, as they headed to the Royal Palace in Madrid, Letizia stepped out in head-to-toe Carolina Herrera – and fans are loving her brand new dress.

Looking oh so elegant in a royal blue midi, the mum-of-two's A-line dress featured ruffled angel sleeves, a classic round neckline and figure-flattering seams along the front.

Championing a less is more approach to fashion, Letizia opted for simple tan accessories to complete the look, including a sleek crossbody bag and camel slingback stilettos, both from Carolina Herrera.

Queen Letizia accessorised her Carolina Herrera dress with tan accessories

As for her hair and makeup, the 49-year-old sported her signature glossy blowdry, tucking the front strands behind her ears to showcase her aquamarine and diamond earrings by Bulgari.

Rocking her favourite makeup combo, Letizia practically glowed as she teamed a peach blusher with a hint of shimmering highlighter, a smokey brown eyeshadow and a pale nude lipstick to match.

Lace Bodice Angel Sleeve Pleat Skirt Midi Dress, £79.20, Coast

In love with Letizia's latest look? If you're searching for a similar style then you're in luck. We've found the most gorgeous version from Coast – and we reckon it would get the royal seal of approval.

Fitted with angel sleeves and a statement lace bodice, this cobalt design is a great choice for formal occasions, just add droplet earrings, a clutch bag and your favourite heels.

The mum-of-two was pictured outside the Royal Palace in Madrid

When it comes to dressing for summer, Queen Letizia is a pro at putting together the most beautiful breezy outfits, and she recently debuted another glamorous look while attending the National Culture awards 2020 at the El Prado museum.

Donning a pale pink midi by Maje, Letizia added a pair of heeled blush suede mules by Steven Madden and a set of colourful gemstone drop earrings by Tous Jewelry, which boasted hues of turquoise, kiwi green, ruby, fuchsia and moonstone.

