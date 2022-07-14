Royal Style Watch: From Princess Beatrice's gothic lace dress to Queen Letizia's sheer frock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Texture, texture, texture. It was all about the frills and furbelows for the royal ladies this week. From Princess Beatrice's gothic lace designer dress to The Duchess of Cornwall's cotton ditsy print frock, these famous fashionistas have rolled out the textural looks over the past several days.

Queen Letizia served up fairytale-meets-French-elegance in a pink organza number, in addition to a more lowkey soft linen suit ensemble. Lady Kitty Spencer was a vision in billowing silks at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show, contrasting Princess Sofia of Sweden's decision to opt for relaxed denim.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden intrigued with her ruffled regalia to top off our royal round-up, which is jam-packed with eclectic prints, tactile fabrics and striking adornments. Scroll on to discover our favourite royal looks from this week…

RELATED: Loved Princess Beatrice's vampy Wimbledon mini dress? We've found a £25 lookalike

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice nailed gothic glamour in a lace number from Zimmermann

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a rare night out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, joined by Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo and her husband Mikey Hess for a double date in London.

The royal looked timeless in a black lace dress by Zimmerman, featuring a deep V-shaped neckline, a blend lace trim across the waist and scalloped sleeves. She clasped a matching black bag by Rebecca Minkoff and stepped out in a pair of slingback Chanel slip ons.

MORE: Kate Middleton's most famous dresses: rent them for cheaper than you think

READ: Kate Middleton's tribute to Princess Diana at Wimbledon - did you realise?

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla looked fabulous in florals on Wednesday

Duchess Camilla celebrated the return of the Notting Hill Carnival sporting a summery ME+EM floral shirt dress with drawstring detail. Radiating a vibrant colour palette of cream and parrot green, the midi-shaped frock which also includes shirred ruched sleeves and subtly ruffled tiers was an eye-catching addition to Camilla's seasonal wardrobe.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia was a vision in pink at the National Culture awards

Queen Letizia attended the National Culture awards 2020 at the El Prado museum, sporting a sweet Maje number that sparked fashion frenzy among fans.

Showcasing a classic shirt style, long sleeves, a midi fit, a romantic baby pink hue, sheer layers of delicate organza fabric and a feminine belted waist, Queen Letizia's frock paid homage to her ability to command attention with her dress sense.

The royal donned a cornflower blue suit on Tuesday

We love the inclusion of a power suit in Royal Style Watch – and this week Queen Letizia got suited and booted to attend the fifth conference on 'The Informative Treatment of Disabilities In Media' at the Vallehermoso stadium.

The Spanish royal wore an Adolfo Dominguez Spring/Summer 2020 Chambray linen trouser suit layered over a V-neck white top with ruffle detailing and a pair of tan espadrille wedges.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture fall/winter 22/23 event in Italy

From gothic black lace to embellished pink silk, Lady Kitty has mastered the art of statement dressing. The society sweetheart, 31, attended the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture 2022 show sporting a standout gown.

The billowing polka dot silk gown, which appeared to be a custom number by the luxury Italian fashion house, boasted a radiant orange and lime green colour palette, semi-sheer layers of fine silk, a large waistband, a romantic halterneck and a white polka dot print.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria looked lovely in a lace dress teamed with a Levi's jacket

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden enjoyed the Solliden concert in a beautiful sky blue frock. The number, by brand By Malina, was paired with a Levi's denim trucker jacket to craft an ethereal yet laid-back ensemble.

The Swedish royal finessed her summer-ready aesthetic by slipping on a pair of white Adidas Stan Smith runners.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia put together a chic laidback look in jeans and a linen shirt

Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out looking sleek in a pair of mid-blue flared jeans. The royal elevated her seventies-inspired outfit with an oversized khaki shirt, some heeled wedges and a pair of sunglasses, formulating a serene yet practical off-duty look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.