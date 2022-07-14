Queen Letizia surprises in luxe sheer midi dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to luxury It-girl brands, Queen Letizia is something of an expert. The Spanish royal frequently steps out in covetable looks – and her latest creation is no different. The 49-year-old attended the National Culture awards 2020 at the El Prado museum, sporting a sweet yet surprising Maje number.

READ: Queen Letizia dazzles in sleek diamante midi dress and heels

Featuring a classic shirt style, long sleeves, a midi fit, a romantic baby pink hue, sheer layers of delicate organza fabric and a feminine belted waist, Queen Letizia's frock paid homage to her ability to command attention with her dress sense.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles welcomes Queen Letizia to Auckland Castle with a sweet kiss

The royal teamed the dress, coined the 'Roane Semi-sheer Organza Midi Dress In Pink,' with some heeled blush suede mules by Steven Madden. A pair of colourful gemstone drop earrings by Tous Jewelry, which boasted hues of turquoise, kiwi green, ruby, fuchsia and moonstone, radiated against her silky raven hair.

SEE MORE: Queen Letizia looks sensational in white fitted trousers and a paisley blouse - see photos

A glowing beauty blend was the makeup look of choice for the queen. Her dark features were accentuated by a flutter of mascara, some subtle eyeliner and dark brows, which were complemented by a supple complexion and a touch of rose-tinted blush. Queen Letizia took extra precautions by wearing a face mask during the outing.

Queen Letizia looked gorgeous in pale pink

Queen's Letizia's fans gushed over her pretty in pink aesthetic. Taking to social media, the royal's followers praised the royal for yet another beautiful look to add to her magnificent archive.

The royal dazzled in the frock from royally-approved French label Maje

"Perfection as usual," one commented, while another added: "I NEED THIS DRESS. It's perfect – stunning," with a string of red heart emojis. A third penned: "Wow!! This dress is magical. She gets it 110% right every time," and a fourth said: "THE Queen. This is perfect. The earrings, the dress, the shoes. Everything is perfect."

If you are enamoured with Queen Letizia's dress as we are, then this is your lucky day. A mini version of her dress is available to rent via HURR – a rental fashion platform that champions a sustainable approach to dressing.

Maje Revani Pink Organza Mini Dress, £24-£69, Maje Paris

After a forever piece to keep? Coast's 'Textured Organza Tie Waist Shirt Dress,' is an avant-garde take on Queen Letizia's and is ideal for those wanting to push the boat out sartorially.

Textured Organza Tie Waist Shirt Dress, £111.20, Coast

Queen Letizia recently attended a meeting with the winners of the Board of Princesa de Girona Foundation at the Albeniz Palace – looking mesmerising in a white midi dress.

LOOK: Royal ladies in polka dots: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more in this summer’s hottest trend

She sported the cream-coloured dress by Cos, which featured short puff sleeves and a gathered waist. Crafted from modal with a cotton lining, the lowkey frock was teamed with a matching toned pair of espadrille wedge heels to create a breezy summer ensemble.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.