Queen Letizia channels movie star magic in the boldest midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Royal Theatre with the companions of the participants in the NATO Summit on Thursday, looking incredible in an unexpected Carolina Herrera number. The royal, 49, stepped out in style as she opted for a more feminine look for the occasion.

LOOK: Royal ladies in polka dots: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more in this summer’s hottest trend

Queen Letizia sported a shocking fuchsia bespoke dress by the royally-approved designer, featuring a sleeveless silhouette, sweet button-down detailing, elegant darting and a fit and flare midi skirt cut. She teamed the striking frock with a pair of nude slingback leather pumps – also crafted by the luxury brand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles welcomes Queen Letizia to Auckland Castle with a sweet kiss

The royal wore her silky brunette locks down loose in a gently tussled style and showcased a radiant beauty blend. A dewy complexion, a nude pink lip, a dusting of rose-tinted blush and a soft bronzed smokey eye made for a natural yet glowing makeup composition.

SEE MORE: Queen Letizia looks sensational in white fitted trousers and a paisley blouse - see photos

Queen Letizia clasped a nude leather clutch bag to match her high heels, adding a pinch of practicality to her pretty in pink aesthetic.

Queen Letizia looked gorgeous in fuchsia

She further accessorised with a simple pair of gold hoop earrings, letting the vibrant colour palette of her outfit speak for itself.

The royal has an incredible collection of dresses

Fans online adored the royal’s ravishing look and took to social media to share their praise for her style. “Stunning! Like always! I love her shoes,” one penned, while another added: “Colour is fabulous. Love the dress.” A third agreed, commenting: “She looks amazing. What an incredible figure she has. Love love love the dress and accessories.” A fourth also said: “She look so beautiful and I love the colour of the dress.”

Full Skirt Sleeveless Midi Dress, £127.20, Coast

Channel Queen Letizia’s vivid dress look with this attention-commanding high street number. Boasting a V-neck bodice, a fifties flared shape, a banded waistband and a summer-ready fuchsia hue, this piece will become a signature staple.

RELATED: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer to Sophie Wessex’s retro dress

Queen Letizia of Spain looked sublime once again as she attended a dinner for the delegations of Heads of State and Government attending the 32nd NATO Summit earlier this week. The royal opted for a dramatic look that exude gothic glamour for the event – donning a billowing gown by The 2nd Skin Co.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.