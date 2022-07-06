Queen Letizia stuns in angelic Cos midi dress – and it’s in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain attended a meeting with the winners of the Board of Princesa de Girona Foundation at the Albeniz Palace – looking mesmerising in a white midi dress. The 49-year-old stepped out in the high street number looking as ethereal as ever in the affordable item.

Queen Letizia sported the cream-coloured dress by Cos, which featured short puff sleeves and a gathered waist. Crafted from modal with a cotton lining, the lowkey frock was teamed with a matching toned pair of espadrille wedge heels to create a breezy summer ensemble.

The royal wore her silky dark tresses down loose in gently tousled waves and opted for her go-to glamorous beauty concoction. A deep skin glow, a bronze smokey eye and a subtle flutter of mascara complemented her serene outfit.

Fans adored Queen Letizia's seasonal attire and quickly took to social media to pen their thoughts on her enviable wardrobe. "Love this on Letizia! She’s the queen of espadrilles!" one commented, while another added: "Letizia looks summer chic! Love it!"

A third penned: "She could wear a black bin liner and she’d look amazing," and a fourth said: "I have that dress in lilac. But must admit it looks better on her."

If you couldn't agree more and would love to see the royal's dress added to your online basket, then you’re in luck. The dress is currently available to buy online – and even better, it's in the sale.

Alternatively, if you favour a square neck over a rounded neck, why not try this effortless lookalike?

Boasting a square neck, a shirred, stretch bodice, puff sleeves, a tie back and a regular fit, this frock can be teamed with a pair of white sneakers for a classy yet casual on-the-go aesthetic.

In addition to her lovely daywear outfits, the Spanish royal has been rolling out the serene evening looks as of late. She recently wore a dress featuring a deep blue hue, crossing skirt, delicate crepe fabric, an off-the-shoulder silhouette and eye-catching rhinestone cord detailing. She perfected her elegant ensemble with a pair of Caroline Herrera black slingback heels.

