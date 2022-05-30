Princess Charlene of Monaco has a total Cinderella moment in must-see jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco was every inch a modern Cinderella in a sleek, fitted pastel blue jumpsuit at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 44-year-old royal was joined by her husband Prince Albert and their seven-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella at the glamorous sporting event. Charlene donned a bespoke Terrence Bray jumpsuit, complementing her feminine silhouette with bishop's sleeves, a figure-flattering bodice, scooped neck and wide-leg trousers.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's style evolution

The most striking detail of the Princess' jumpsuit was the daring backless design, revealing an open V that gave the royal's modest pastel blue ensemble a vampy edge.

Charlene's icy blonde pixie haircut was styled away from her face, revealing a glowy and glamorous beauty look. She accessorised with dazzling diamond earrings and pastel pink heels.

Princess Charlene's jumpsuit had a striking backless detail

Meanwhile, Prince Albert, 64, looked dapper in a slick black suit jacket with grey trousers and a white shirt.

If you're looking to emulate Princess Charlene's effortless elegance, this wide-leg jumpsuit perfectly encapsulates the royal's modern Cinderella look.

Team it with neutral accessories and statement jewellery for the ultimate summer wedding guest attire.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert appeared in good spirits on Sunday, with Charlene taking to Instagram earlier in the day to reveal her family's excitement.

Sharing an adorable photograph of her two children, Charlene penned: "Focused on the win! Here's to a great Grand Prix," amassing thousands of likes on her post.

Royal fans were quick to react to the sweet photo. "OMG, look at them… they look like little adults," wrote one, as another fan commented: "You are beautiful and your children are beautiful."

Princess Charlene was joined by her fashionable young daughter, Gabriella

"She looks like mama. Very beautiful," added a third, while another commenter kindly added: "Good to have you back."

Charlene returned to Europe in November having spent most of 2021 in South Africa following a severe ear, nose and throat infection. She was unable to immediately return to public life, with the palace releasing a statement at the time confirming that she would not be attending Monaco's National Day with Prince Albert, to allow her "time to recover" from her recent "poor health".

