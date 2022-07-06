Princess Charlene is a modern Audrey Hepburn in fitted monochrome dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco was the picture of elegance for a poignant engagement at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre on Monday.

The 44-year-old royal looked effortlessly chic in a slick monochrome dress from designer label Akris. Complete with a figure-flattering fit, waist-cinching belt, cropped sleeves and signature boat neckline, Princess Charlene's stunning dress channelled the vintage-glamour of Audrey Hepburn's era.

The wife of Prince Albert teamed her dress with asymmetrical strappy stilettos, accessorising with a pair of delicate pearl studs set in dazzling diamonds.

Princess Charlene swept her icy blonde pixie cut into a sleek side parting, adding a lashing of mascara and rosy blush to complete her natural beauty glow.

Princess Charlene paid a visit to the Maternity Ward

Royal fans were quick to comment on Charlene's vintage-style ensemble, rushing to the comments section of reposted photos on @royalfashionpolice.

"I really like the dress and shoes," said one fan, while another agreed: "I love her fashion choices, always modern and with style."

The 44-year-old royal looked radiant in her Akris dress

"Chic and flattering. Nice to see Charlene out and about!" added a third fan. Princess Charlene's exact dress is sadly sold out, but at $2,290, it's hardly a royal bargain. If you're looking to channel the royal's feminine style, this chic Jersey dress from Albaray has a similar cut.

This sleeveless dress has an elegant slash neck and a soft elasticated waist. Slip on sandals or trainers for a relaxed everyday look or dress up with a heel for a night out.

Jersey Open Back Dress, £59, Albaray

From bold prints to ultra-feminine fits and ethereal gowns, the wife of Prince Albert's sense of style has long been synonymous with her royal image. On Friday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to mark her 11th wedding anniversary, stepping out in a mesmerising Louis Vuitton chiffon gown to honour the special occasion.

Fitted at the waist and embellished with peplum ruffles, the Princess' turquoise blue frock cascaded to the floor in elegant pleats.

Royal fans have been delighted to see Princess Charlene return to royal engagements after she was forced to remain in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021.

