Princess Charlene looks divine in sleek Louis Vuitton jacket and heels

Princess Charlene of Monaco greeted fans at the Palais Princier in Monaco looking ever so elegant in a Louis Vuitton jacket. The royal has an opulent inventory of designer outfits – but this is one of our favourites to date.

In images obtained by royal style Instagram account @royalcouturier, Princess Charlene, 44, sported an ebony black sleeveless jacket from the French fashion house, featuring a thick cream-coloured belt, a button-up collar and large black button detailing. She teamed the luxury piece with some sand-toned linen wife-leg trousers and a pair of black patent point-toe heels.

The former athlete wore her hair in her signature platinum blonde pixie cut style and opted for a radiant makeup look. A flawless complexion, a pink lip and a dusting of blush made for a glowing beauty blend.

She posed inside the decadent setting of the Prince's Palace of Monaco, which boasted lavish tiled flooring, frescoed domed ceilings, warm orange and yellow-painted details and ivory white pillars and balustrades.

The royal has elegant style

Fans online loved the royal's designer ensemble and took to social media to pen their admiration for Princess Charlene's style. "Very elegant," one fan commented, while another said: "Soo beautiful." A third user added: "Love it," and a fourth mentioned: "Princess Charlene is looking great."

She looked fabulous in Louis Vuitton

Emulate Princess Charlene's wholly chic attire with this high street alternative. Displaying a sleeveless double-breasted silhouette, decorative pockets, a timeless black hue, notched lapels and a belt with gold hardware, this item can be teamed with some black trousers to craft a mesmerising ensemble.

Black Sleeveless Blazer, £50, River Island

Princess Charlene was the picture of elegance last week for a poignant engagement at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre.

Prince Albert's wife looked effortless in a slick monochrome dress from designer label Akris. Complete with a figure-flattering fit, waist-cinching belt, cropped sleeves and signature boat neckline, Princess Charlene's dress channelled the vintage-glamour of Audrey Hepburn's era.

