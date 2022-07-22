Prince George looks seriously adorable in bargain £39 polo shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince George looked oh so sweet in his new official portrait, released on Friday to mark his ninth birthday. We love it when the Cambridges dress their children in affordable high street buys, and the young royal's latest outfit was no exception.

George was pictured beaming in the portrait, taken during a family trip to the beach with his parents Duchess Kate and Prince William, and his siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis. The young royal, who was photographed by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge, was seen wearing a classic blue polo shirt in the gorgeous image – and it cost just £39.

The bargain buy is from J.Crew and is still in stock in all sizes, and the simple style is so popular that it comes in a rainbow array of colours.

Boasting a cute chest pocket and button-down collar, it's crafted out of washing machine-friendly cotton.

Prince George beamed in his £39 polo shirt

We're also big fans of this similar style from H&M, which comes in a two-pack and costs just £9.99. You can kit your little ones for summer for less than a tenner!

Duchess Kate loves to dress her children in affordable high street fashion, favouring labels such as H&M, Zara and Boden.

Kids' Short-Sleeve Garment-Dyed Polo Shirt, £39, J.Crew

2-pack Cotton Polo Shirts, £9.99, H&M

Childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, whose clothes have been worn by the Cambridge children, previously told HELLO! that Duchess Kate has sparked a trend revolution ever since her eldest son Prince George was born in 2013, with mothers now keen to dress their kids more traditionally.

She said: "It's very common these days to see children running around in smocked outfits and classic styles and I would attribute this renaissance to Prince George and in particular his mother's choices when it came to what she dressed him in when he was little."

