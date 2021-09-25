Prince George's dressing gown from his meeting with Barack Obama is finally back in stock

Back in 2016, Prince George melted hearts as he met with US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in his pyjamas. Donning an adorable white and blue dressing gown from My 1st Years, the royal tot looked so cute in his monogrammed robe, teamed with gingham pyjamas and the sweetest aeroplane slippers.

Prince George met with President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace

Sparking a major reaction, the two-year-old's dressing gown sold out in mere minutes after the photos went public! Known as the Prince George effect, the royal's outfits often attract attention and now that his iconic robe is back on sale, we'd recommend acting fast!

Personalised Blue Picot Trim Dressing Gown, £30, My 1st Years

Launching a new range of personalised products, My 1st Years dressing gowns are priced at £28 upwards and are available in a variety of different colours and themes. Looking to replicate Prince George's look? This £30 Blue Picot Trim Dressing Gown is made from delightfully soft cotton and can be customised with your child's name.

Personalised Pink Picot Trim Dressing Gown, £30, My 1st Years

If you're shopping for the little princess in your life, there's also a pretty pink version available online. Retailing at £30, she'll love this cosy robe and with less than 100 days until Christmas, it's the perfect sentimental gift.

Of course, if you're looking for something unique, you'll also find the most adorable penguin, dinosaur and unicorn designs. Plus, Disney fans can shop for Winnie the Pooh and Dumbo robes!

This isn't the first time that Prince William and Kate have shopped at My 1st Years for their children, as Prince George has also worn a pale blue jumper from the label in a famous family photograph taken at their Kensington Palace home.

My1stYears.com revealed that the £25 jumper had also sold out following the release of the photo. Since catapulting the brand to global fame when Prince George was pictured wearing his personalised robe, My 1st Years' collection has also become a favourite of the Kardashians, as well as John Legend's children and many more celebrities.

