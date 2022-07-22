Happy 9th birthday Prince George! See best photos from the young royal's past year From his Wimbledon appearance to Trooping the Colour

A very happy birthday to Prince George, who celebrates his ninth birthday on Friday 22 July. We bet the Cambridge household is planning a fun party for the young royal.

We've seen a lot more of George over the past year as he begins to join his parents Prince William and Duchess Kate on public outings.

Prince George meets tennis champion Novak Djokovic

From attending the Wimbledon tennis to watching the Six Nations rugby, the Queen's great-grandson and third in line to the throne, is stepping into his royal role in perfect fashion.

Here, we celebrate Prince George's ninth birthday with a look back at his last year in photos…

George looked like he thoroughly enjoyed the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final in July, pictured here sitting beside his mother Duchess Kate.

A wonderful picture of Prince George alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and his dad William. "Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" said the caption on the family's Instagram page.

We loved this funny expression from George at the Queen's Platinum Pageant in June. We wonder what he was thinking!

George and his dad enjoyed the show at the Queen's Platinum Pageant, with the young Prince pointing out something that amused him in this snap.

Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte were a super smart pair when they visited Cardiff Castle in June, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Such an adorable picture! Charlotte shows her older brother a pretty flower as they visited Cardiff Castle in June this year.

Smiles for Prince George as he watches the special RAF Flypast with his family during the 2022 Trooping the Colour event from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

An exciting carriage ride for George and his siblings during the Trooping the Colour procession at the Queen Platinum Jubilee.

A pensive George at the Service of Thanksgiving for his great grandfather Prince Philip in March, held at London's Westminster Abbey.

Snug in his warm coat, the Prince enjoyed watching the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium in February.

