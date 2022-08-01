Lady Louise Windsor's new dress is straight from the Countess of Wessex's wardrobe Two peas in a pod…

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, accompanied her mother, father, and her younger brother, James Viscount Severn, on Monday afternoon at the Commonwealth Games.

Louise, 18, looked incredible, wearing a stunning sleeveless dress by high end designer Peter Pilotto. The blue and pink design came complete with a funky abstract print in vibrant shades and was first worn by Sophie to the Chelsea Flower Show, way back in 2915. Talk about thrifty!

The dress is so pretty; it's made with a handkerchief hem and the blonde royal made it look ultra modern by pairing it with trainers and a lovely fringed bag.

This isn't the first time Lady Louise has borrowed her mother's clothes. The blonde ladies look to be a similar size, and sharing is caring after all. Not only that, but royals love to recycle their threads and channel each other's style. Given the impact of fast fashion and throwaway culture on the environment, we love that young Louise is a keen advocate of recycling her mother's iconic looks.

Lady Louise wearing her mother's Peter Pilotto

One of the pair's most memorable twinning fashion moments was when the 18-year-old chose a very luxury designer from her mother's wardrobe when she attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018.

Sophie wore the same dress in 2015

The young royal looked sophisticated in a classic monochrome ensemble by Alaïa, wearing the designer's 'Parfum Gray' dress, which features a fitted bodice and puff skirt.

Sophie is a huge fan of the late Tunisian couturier and has been spotted in a number of his designs.

Lady Louise wore her mum's Alaïa dress to Prince Harry's wedding in 2018

She wore the same dress to watch the carnival parade at The Patron's Lunch celebrations to mark the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

