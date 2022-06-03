Lady Louise Windsor's special gift from mum the Countess of Wessex had a secret meaning What a wonderful royal hat!

We have to say, 2022's Trooping the Colour will go down in history - what a fabulous display! The sun was beaming, the atmosphere electric and Her Majesty the Queen looked radiant alongside her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The monarch's youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, looked as if she had taken tips from her mother, the Countess of Wessex as she wore the Philip Treacy hat that Prince Edward's wife wore in 2009's Trooping the Colour. How wonderful!

This is pretty poignant as the 2009 Trooping the Colour was Louise's first appearance on the landmark balcony. To wear a hat from that year is a fabulous throwback link, don't you think?

The young blonde royal wore a gorgeous dress by Reiss and her hair in a lightly curled style.

Louise looked beautiful wearing her mother's hat

The Trooping the Colour ceremony has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years, so it's no wonder the British royals stepped out in a series of immaculate outfits to mark the special occasion. Looking particularly stunning, Countess Sophie donned a bespoke gingham power suit by Suzannah London, catching the attention of royal fans.

Sophie wore the hat at 2009's Trooping the Colour - the first one Lady Louise attended

The 57-year-old royal's outfit was an elegant choice for such a memorable occasion. Complete with long sleeves, a notched collar and a button-down bodice.

Lady Louise often borrows her mother's clothes. And we aren't surprised, after all, the blonde ladies look to be a similar size, and sharing is caring after all. Not only that, but royals love to recycle their threads. Given the impact of fast fashion and "throwaway culture" on the environment, we love that young Louise is a keen advocate of recycling her mother's iconic looks.

