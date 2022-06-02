Lady Louise Windsor's surprising outfit detail at Trooping the Colour – did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Louise Windsor looked beautiful in a floral dress at the Queen's annual Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour on Thursday – and she had a helping hand from her mum.

MORE: Sophie Wessex dazzles royal fans in head-to-toe pink gingham - and wow

The 18-year-old was the picture of elegance in a pretty pink and white dress from Reiss that featured a fit-and-flare design, which she paired with a blush-coloured jacket, as she joined her parents Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, in a carriage ride down the Mall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen takes to Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour

In a sweet nod to her mother, Lady Louise appeared to rummage through Sophie's fashionable archives as she paired her outfit with her mum's beige Philip Treacy hat, which she wore to Trooping the Colour in 2009.

Printed Dress, £158/$265, Reiss

The teenager let her hat take focus as she kept her hair simple, pulling it back into a chic low bun that sat neatly at the nape of her neck.

MORE: Princess Beatrice looks sensational in must-see headband at Trooping the Colour

MORE: Meghan Markle has total My Fair Lady moment in showstopping hat at Trooping the Colour

Meanwhile, she kept her makeup simple, focusing on a dewy complexion and a rosy lip, accessorising with a dainty pair of pink earrings.

Lady Louise wore her mother's hat for the celebrations

Meanwhile, Sophie looked lovely in a pink gingham power suit, adding an elegant pink and white hat. The 57-year-old royal's outfit was an elegant choice for such a memorable occasion.

Sophie wore the hat to Trooping the Colour in 2009

Complete with long sleeves, a notched collar, and a button-down bodice, Sophie's figure-flattering outfit highlighted her feminine silhouette.

The special Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked the Queen's 70 years on the throne, began in style with the special parade, during which the Colour of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards were trooped.

On Horse Guards Parade, the Prince of Wales took the Salute and inspected the Troops of the Household Division on Her Majesty’s behalf, joined by The Duke of Cambridge and The Princess Royal.

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.