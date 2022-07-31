The Countess of Wessex enchants royal fans in statement floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are in full swing and we are so excited to see our favourite family at the special event. It's going to be epic!

Kickstarting the weekend, the Earl and Countess of Wessex headed to the games on Friday and looked in great spirits when they arrived. Prince Edward attended in his role as Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Sophie looked as stunning and impeccable as ever accompanying her husband, wearing a stunning floral dress by Peter Pilotto and her favourite leather espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers. The blonde royal wore her hair in natural waves and neutral makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Sophie dazzled in a statement summer frock

Royal fans were quick to react to the Countess' statement frock, rushing to share their thoughts on Instagram page @royalfashionpolice. "She's looking beautiful in blue," commented one fan, as another sweetly shared: "Love this dress! Sophie looks stunning!"

"Great dress that looks lovely on her," agreed a third royal fan. And we have to agree!

If you're looking to channel the Countess' effortless style, her exact 'Cloque Midi Dress' has sadly sold out, however, this blue 'Delilah' midi from Whistles is a stunning lookalike.

Lively Print Dress, £169, Whistles

Scoop Leather Espadrilles, £159, Penelope Chilvers

We love a versatile shoe, and Sophie always proves her classic wedge espadrilles are the ultimate transitional heel from spring to summer. This elegant style is beautifully made for Penelope Chilvers by skilled Spanish artisans who specialise in the art of espadrille making.

The Wessexes were joined by Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will visit the sporting venues, attend a range of fixtures, and meet athletes, volunteers and support staff helping at the Games.

The spectacular multi-sport event celebrates the diversity of the 56 Commonwealth member states and it will be the largest sporting event on UK soil since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

There is also a huge focus on inclusivity: unlike the Olympics, there are no separate para-sport events, and any athletes with a disability are instead fully integrated into their national team.

