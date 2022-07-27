Queen Letizia borrows daughter's daring summer dress - and looks amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Epitomising boho chic, Queen Letizia put a fresh spin on her usual workwear as she headed to a meeting on Mental Health at the UNICEF headquarters in Madrid.

RELATED: We can't get enough of Queen Letizia's tan handbag

Pictured alongside the president of UNICEF Spain, Gustavo Suarez Pertierra on Wednesday, the royal certainly stood out in one of her boldest summer dresses to date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Sweet Summer Style

Stepping out in a pink printed dress from Dandara, Letizia accessorised her sophisticated shirt style with a pair of brown leather wedges by Uterqüe and a delicate set of diamond-shaped earrings.

Wearing her brunette locks down in a sleek blowdry, the mum-of-two opted for a natural and dewy makeup look, combining a coral eyeshadow with rosy blusher, a dash of mascara and a barely-there berry lip gloss – simply stunning.

READ: Queen Letizia looks breathtaking in floral dress and espadrilles - and wow

MORE: Queen Letizia wows royal fans in ravishing red dress

Queen Letizia met with the president of UNICEF Spain, Gustavo Suarez Pertierra

Dedicated fashion fans might recognise Letizia's Dandara dress from another engagement, where it was worn by her daughter, Crown Princess Leonor.

Sharing a similar sense of style, it's hardly surprising that the mother-daughter duo have started to borrow each other's clothes for royal outings.

Letizia borrowed the dress from her daughter Princess Leonor, who first wore it in June

Spotted heading to the Maria Pages performance at the Teatros de El Canal back in June, Leonor styled her midi dress with metallic wedges and a beige crossbody bag. She was joined at the event by her parents King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as her younger sister, Princess Sofia.

GET THE LOOK:

Print wrap dress, £59.99, Mango

It's been a busy week for Queen Letizia, and with more royal engagements comes more style inspiration!

Debuting a sunset orange dress from Vogana – a slow fashion brand made in Spain – the brunette beauty donned her vibrant style for a special service held at Santiago's Cathedral on Monday.

Completing her ensemble with the Carolina Herrera Mini Doma Insignia Satchel Crossbody Bag, Letizia added the brand's slingback pumps in camel, plus a sparkling set of orange droplet earrings. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.