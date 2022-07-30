Royal Style Watch: From Queen Letizia's boho frock to Kitty Spencer's designer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to heatwave dressing, we can always rely on our trusty royals to whip up some stylish yet practical looks. From coral to tangerine, canary yellow to Valentino hot pink, the royals were all about the summer hues this week.

Queen Letizia doubled up in orange during her various outings, while Princess Charlene rocked a vibrant yellow monogram number. Lady Amelia Windsor opted for a bold two-tone sunset palette and Duchess Camilla wowed in cooler tropical shades.

The Spencer sisters amped up the evening elegance with their all-black designer ensembles – cementing their status as sweethearts of the fashion industry. A veteran of heatwave dressing, Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out in a fun flared denim skirt, infusion our list with some lowkey seventies sass.

Intrigued? Keep scrolling to see our top looks from these fashion-forward royal ladies….

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla donned a tropical print dress to attend The Sandringham Flower Show 2022

While attending The Sandringham Flower Show 2022, Duchess Camilla whisked viewers away to the tropics with her aptly chosen rainforest-inspired frock. The royal smiled for the cameras in the printed garment – which came complete with a shirt silhouette, a belted waistline and classic collar detailing.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer wowed in a lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana global brand ambassador Lady Kitty Spencer never fails to serve up some dazzling looks crafted by the Italian brand. The socialite wowed in a gothic long-sleeve lace dress created by the Italian design duo, which featured a square neckline, sheer lace panels and romantic puff sleeves.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia nailed boho chic in a shirt dress borrowed from her her daughter, Princess Leonor

The stylish royal attended a meeting on Mental Health at the Headquarters of the UNICEF Spanish Committee, channelling boho vibes in her daughter Leonor's printed frock. Featuring an eye-catching pattern and mid-length sleeves, the dress added another floaty look to Queen Letizia's summer archive.

The royal made a glamorous appearance at Santiago's Cathedral on Monday

Queen Letizia wore a rich blood orange dress by Vogana Collection during the National Offering to the Apostle Santiago at the Cathedral of Santiago of Compostela. She completed her look with a pair of Carolina Herrera slingback pumps and a tan leather bag also by the royally-approved designer.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor stood out in a colourful two-tone mini dress

Lady Amelia Windsor, the fashion icon she is, arrived at TVR's unveiling of an all-new lineup of electric vehicles at MNKY HSE looking vibrant in a two-tone outfit. The radiant ensemble, which consisted of a hot pink top and shirt in addition to a striking ruched orange skirt, made for the ultimate out-there date night aesthetic.

Lady Amelia Spencer

Lady Amelia Spencer rocked a little black dress on Wednesday

Lady Amelia Spencer followed in her older sister's fashionable footsteps as she graced the scene in a simple black lace midi dress. Showcasing a sophisticated v-neckline, long sleeves and button-down detailing, the number was an elegant option for a swanky evening out.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene brought the sunshine in a yellow broderie dress by Akris

During a visit to the Qietüdine residence, Princess Charlene sported a canary yellow lace dress by Akris, featuring a sleeveless silhouette, striking web-like embroidery, a full-length silhouette, an A-line fit and a rounded collar. The number, which costs a grand £4,350, is known as the 'Infinite Embroidery Long Dress,' and is a true showstopper piece.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania teamed a denim skirt from Gabriela Hearst with Dior leather pumps

Queen Rania arrived for a royal visit to the famous cultural and historical heritage site at the Beit Khairat Souf in Jordan, donning a flared denim midi skirt by Gabriela Hearst and some patent Christian Dior stiletto heels. The royal teamed the playful skirt with a white blouse, creating the ideal fusion of elegance and sass.

