Queen Letizia looks breathtaking in floral dress and espadrilles - and wow

Queen Letizia wowed royal fans on Friday in the prettiest floral dress and espadrilles - and we can’t get enough of the chic summer look.

The Queen of Spain stepped out at Zarzuela Place in Madrid wearing the Hugo Boss belted midi dress with an outlined floral print. She teamed the summer dress with a pair of espadrille wedges that wrapped delicately around the ankle.

Queen Letizia looked lovely in her Hugo Boss dress and espadrille wedges

Meeting with the State Platform for people with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities, the fashion-forward royal looked the picture of elegance, accessorising with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her signature ring. She styled her hair in a bouncy blowout, opting for a smokey-eye makeup look with a touch of rose blush, which she rounded off with a pretty pink lip.

Double belt floral dress, £389, Hugo Boss

The designer dress features a double belt and short sleeves, falling just below the knee with an ultra-feminine silhouette. If the royal's £389 designer frock is out of your budget, we’ve found the high street lookalikes to get Queen Letizia’s summer look - and they’re so affordable.

Get Queen Letizia's summer look

Nobody's Child ditsy midi dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The silhouette on this Nobody’s Child dress is just like Queen Letizia’s - and it ties in slightly at the waist for the most flattering appearance. We recommend teaming it with a pair of pastel sandals or wedges for the perfect summer daywear look.

Alexa midi dress, £75, Nobody's Child

We love the floral broderie design on this tea dress. But if you want to snap it up you'll need to hurry, as it's selling out fast.

Marmalade ankle tie espadrille wedges, £54.99, Office

Channel Queen Letizia with these wedged espadrilles from Office. The natural canvas design is so stylish, and they’ll instantly elevate any outfit.

