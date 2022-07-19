Queen Letizia wows royal fans in ravishing red dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Resuming her diplomatic duties on Monday, Queen Letizia made a stylish start to the week as she headed to El Pardo Palace in Madrid to attend the National Sports awards alongside her husband, King Felipe VI.

Turning heads in a ravishing red dress by Seville-based designer, Cherubina, the royal looked absolutely stunning in her past-season buy, which she previously wore during the Spanish Armed Forces' Day festivities in 2019.

Opting for an all-red look, Letizia accessorised her wrap dress with cherry stilettos and her favourite pair of ruby cabochon earrings by jeweller, Aldao 1911.

A picture of elegance, the Spanish Queen could be seen sporting her signature bouncy blowdry, as well as her go-to makeup combo. Teaming a brown smokey eyeshadow with a dash of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a subtle nude lip, Letizia practically glowed as she met with the nominees.

Smiling alongside his wife, King Felipe put on an equally dashing display in a navy blue suit complete with a white shirt and a red tie that sweetly matched Letizia's outfit. In between the awards ceremony, the pair could be seen chatting and laughing together – talk about couple goals!

When it comes to dressing for royal engagements, Letizia has become an endless source of style inspiration, and she certainly lived up to the hype on Friday as she put together another showstopping outfit.

Pictured attending the State tribute to the Covid victims and health workers, the brunette beauty stepped out in head-to-toe Carolina Herrera. Looking oh so elegant in a royal blue midi, Letizia's A-line dress featured ruffled angel sleeves, a classic round neckline and figure-flattering seams along the front.

Championing a less is more approach to fashion, she opted for simple tan accessories, including a sleek crossbody bag and camel slingback stilettos, both from Carolina Herrera.

