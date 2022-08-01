The Countess of Wessex's new ruffle skirt is selling out rapidly - don't delay

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, the Countess of Wessex headed to the Commonwealth Games with her husband Prince Edward, her daughter Lady Louise Windsor and her son, James Viscount Severn.

The blonde royal looked in great spirits as she arrived, wowing onlookers in a stunning ruffle maxi skirt by one of the royal family's favourite brands, ME+EM.

The 'Bright Paisley Maxi Track Skirt' is currently down to £92.50 from £185.00 - what a great bargain!

The website says of the style: "Dreamt up in our London studio, the bespoke Bright Paisley Floral pattern featured on this crease-free maxi skirt is rendered in uplifting azure tones and grounding khaki for styling versatility through the seasons."

Sophie looked incredible in her ME+EM skirt

Currently, two sizes are already sold out, so we suggest adding this item into your basket fast if you wish to invest.

Sophie's skirt:

Bright Paisley Maxi Track Skirt, £92.50, ME+EM

The mother-of-two teamed the style with a pretty navy blue top and black sandals.

Sophie wore a Peter Pilotto at the Commonweath Games

Sophie has worn some incredible outfits during the games so far. Kickstarting the weekend, Sophie looked as stunning and impeccable as ever wearing a dazzling floral dress by Peter Pilotto and her favourite leather espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers. The blonde royal wore her hair in natural waves and neutral makeup highlighted her pretty features.

The Countess also wore the dress to Wimbledon in 2019

Known as the 'Cloqué' dress, it had a crew neckline, short angel sleeves, and the fit-and-flare silhouette was super flattering. A past-season buy, the mother-of-two has worn it many times before; most memorably to Wimbledon in 2019.

Sophie isn't the only fan of this particular frock. Lady Kitty Spencer - Princess Diana's niece - was at a radio station in Australia a few months before the tennis tournament and wore exactly the same designer number. She also styled the eye-catching frock in a similar way; with high heels and minimal jewellery. The colourway was a great look on the blonde, who models for Dolce & Gabbana.

