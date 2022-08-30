Meghan Markle dressed as Princess Diana for The Cut interview - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has just given a tell-all interview with The Cut, where she spoke of her new life in Los Angeles since leaving the UK.

During the lengthy interview by Allison P. Davis for the New York Times website which focuses on women's issues, Meghan gave an insight into her home, Archie's school and the fact she may start up her Instagram account once more.

The accompanying pictures that came with the interview were nothing short of stunning. The shots featured Meghan, 41, wearing a variety of pristine, well-cut, classic clothes that are the epitome of her laid-back, California style.

The cover shot really spoke to us here at HELLO!. Meghan wore a black dress by Tory Burch, known as the 'Colorblock Tulle Dress' which was from the brand's Resort 2023 Collection. It had a high neckline and Meghan added Lanvin earrings with her hair tied back in a slick bun.

We couldn't help but notice that Prince Harry's wife chose a similar getup that looked just like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's cover of the book "Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words" by Andrew Morton. The former wife of Prince Charles also wore a black, roll-neck style top in the book's cover, which was shot by Patrick Demarchelier in 1992, and it looked just like the style in Meghan's latest shoot.

Also in the interview, the Duchess spoke candidly about the process of finding the perfect home in Los Angeles, how she celebrated her 41st birthday in early August as well as how her two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, are getting on.

During the interview, there are many updates on how Harry and Meghan are raising their kids, such as the importance of teaching them manners, educating Archie on homelessness and how the three-year-old takes a "week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates". Cute!

