Meghan Markle's iconic Victoria Beckham bag is back - and it costs a lot less

The Duchess of Sussex has an incredible fleet of handbags - from Mulberry to Chloe - and we love seeing what arm candy she will carry next.

One of her most memorable handbag moments was on Christmas Day 2018, when Prince Harry's wife attended church; wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham. As much as we loved her entire ensemble, it was her bag that really caught our eye.

Known as the 'Powder Box bag' it was so unique in its design; a structured box which was made in a curved shape and was actually inspired by a vanity powder box. So much so, it even had a mirror in the lid! Trimmed with leather, it had a matching circular gold grooved clasp and a wide handle. The bag sold out as soon as Meghan was snapped in it, and you couldn't get one for love or money. But now, almost four years later, it's back, and the £1550 price tag has dropped, a lot.

You can now pick it up on The Outnet, and it has a whopping 60 percent off, retailing at £580. It's available in black and navy blue and is a classic evening bag that would go with any outfit.

Meghan carried a Victoria Beckham bag in 2018

Although we've lost count of the amount of times Meghan has worn VB designs, she wasn't always a fan of her threads. Back when Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits, she told Glamour: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette."

Victoria Beckham Powder Box satin tote, £580, The Outnet

When the former actress chose Victoria Beckham for her Christmas outfit (boots, bag, coat AND dress) no-one was more excited than Victoria herself.

Appearing on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan after the YuleTide period, the mother-of-four said of the look: "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

