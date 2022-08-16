Meghan Markle's workwear wardrobe - how to emulate her for the office

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Revered as one of the world's best-dressed royals, the Duchess of Sussex never fails to provide endless style inspiration, whether she's wearing ballgowns or businesswear.

From royal engagements to charity work, Meghan's wardrobe is full of smart and sophisticated pieces that could easily be worn to and from the office – think bouclé blazers, tailored trousers and pencil dresses.

Want to get the royal look for less? If you'd love to emulate Meghan's signature workwear aesthetic, then you're in luck. Marks & Spencer, Mango and Karen Millen are just some of the high street brands selling purse-friendly pieces that look just like Meghan's!

Back in 2020, Duchess Meghan nailed business chic in a fringed bouclé jacket from ME+EM

Marking International Women's Day, back in 2020 Duchess Meghan stepped out in a fringed bouclé jacket from ME+EM while visiting a school in Dagenham - and we're still not over it. Teaming her cream-coloured blazer with tailored trousers, a white T-shirt by Lavender Hill Clothing, Jennifer Chamandi heels and a coordinating bag from Rejina Pyo, the brunette beauty nailed business chic.

GET THE LOOK:

Tweed Collarless Short Jacket, £65, Marks & Spencer

An affordable alternative to her designer threads, Marks & Spencer is selling a timeless tweed jacket that the Duchess would love. Priced at £65, just add a pair of slim-leg trousers to replicate the full ensemble – our pick is the compact stretch trousers from Karen Millen.

Black Tailored Trousers, £76, Karen Millen

The royal wowed in an all-white suit from Valentino – and there are plenty of high street versions

Royal ladies are loving white suits right now – and that includes Meghan Markle. In April 2022, the wife of Prince Harry made a showstopping appearance at the Invictus Games, and ever since fans have been swooning over THAT Valentino suit. Accessorising her look with white Aquazzura heels, a gold Cartier watch, a delicate hand chain and several gold rings, she was also spotted carrying Valentino's Garavani One Stud bag.

GET THE LOOK:

White blazer, £59.99, and matching trousers, £35.99, Mango

If you've got a big meeting on the cards, nothing will give you confidence like a stylish power suit, and thanks to Mango you can dress like a duchess for a fraction of the price.

Meghan Markle's iconic Victoria Beckham dress is perfect for the boardroom

Does it get more iconic than Meghan in her Victoria Beckham bodycon? Sending Instagram into overdrive, our feeds were full of romantic, rain-filled snaps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Polishing off her elegant ensemble, Meghan coordinated her dress with Manolo Blahnik BB heels in navy and swept her dark hair into a sleek ponytail with girl boss vibes.

Available in a glorious cobalt shade, Karen Millen's pencil dress is strikingly similar. Fitted with a round neckline and short sleeves, it's also on sale right now – winning.

GET THE LOOK:

Cobalt Dress, £65, Karen Millen

Meghan's gorgeous blazer collection never fails to impress

Surprising royal fans at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Meghan put a fresh spin on business casual – and it certainly paid off. Looking oh-so-chic, the mum-of-two stepped out in a Brandon Maxwell jacket and Manolo Blahnik heels (which everyone worldwide rushed to snap up) complete with a pair of blue skinny jeans.

Easy to recreate, if you're feeling inspired we'd suggest snapping up Karen Millen's ivory jacket. Infinitely versatile, it can be layered over jeans, dresses, printed blouses, pencil skirts and more.

GET THE LOOK:

Ivory Jacket, £103.20, Karen Millen

Part of Levi's sustainable range, coordinate your new jacket with the 'Mile High Super Skinny Jeans' to complete your royal-inspired outfit.

Mile High Super Skinny Jeans, £110, Levi's

A classic tailored jumpsuit is always a good idea – just ask Meghan

An easy-breezy style, it doesn't get more comfortable than a lightweight jumpsuit, and Meghan would definitely agree. For her 2019 visit to Work In Progress at the Woodstock Exchange, the royal wore a sleek black jumpsuit by Everlane and gold earrings by GAS Bijoux as she learned about the benefits of networking between aspiring female entrepreneurs and successful female role models.

Complete with a flattering square neckline, this sleeveless culotte jumpsuit will take you from desk to daywear with ease.

GET THE LOOK:

FatFace Black Jumpsuit, £69, John Lewis

In July Meghan donned her business threads to support Prince Harry at the United Nations headquarters

Showing her support for Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan headed to the United Nations headquarters, where her husband was due to deliver the keynote speech. Donning her business threads for the occasion, which also occurred on Nelson Mandela International Day, the 41-year-old tucked a classic black jumper from Givenchy into a streamlined pencil skirt, also by the brand. Accessorising with a burgundy tote bag by Mulberry and Manolo Blahnik heels, Meghan of course made headlines with her gorgeous look, and we couldn't love it more.

For just £6 you can bag a near-identical top from Marks & Spencer, which can be worn all year round.

GET THE LOOK:

Black Cotton Regular Fit T-Shirt, £6, Marks & Spencer

A timeless office staple, you'll be glad you invested in Karen Millen's pencil skirt, too.

Button Pocket Ponte Midi Skirt, £52, Karen Millen

Meghan layered a camel coat from Max Mara over a black dress by The Row during a trip to New York

Ok, so this next look might be more autumn appropriate, but with the new season just around the corner, there's no harm in shopping ahead! For their first in-person appearance since moving stateside in March 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York to attend Global Citizen Live, where they urged leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Styled for a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Meghan rocked a gorgeous Max Mara camel coat with a black dress by The Row, black Maison Valentino sunglasses and Giorgio Armani heels. Her exact Rispoli coat is no longer available, but we've found the next best thing!

GET THE LOOK:

Camel Coat, £250, French Connection

A more purse-friendly alternative to Meghan's designer heels, Mango is selling the perfect pair for just £35.99.

Black Heels, £35.99, Mango

