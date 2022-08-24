Meghan Markle just wore the ultimate trousers and heels combo - take note

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex looked incredible as she filmed for the very first episode of Archetypes podcast on Spotify. The wife of Prince Harry looked sensational as she sat down with the mic, in a caramel toned outfit that was totally chic.

She wore a red and white striped blouse which many fans online thought may have been from high street store Anthropologie. She tucked the style into a stunning pair of trousers by Anine Bing, known as the 'Elyse'. The oat coloured trews had a built-in chunky belt and cost around £150. They are sadly a past-season buy, but we've found a great similar option from the brand, keep scrolling.

She accessories with her favourite Cartier jewellery; her gold tank 'Française' watch and ‘Love’ yellow gold bracelet. But did you see her shoes? The 40-year-old donned a delightful pair of cream heels from her favourite shoe designer, Aquazzura.

Meghan has worn Aquazzura shoes countless times at events ranging from friends' weddings to royal engagements, whether accessorising designer dresses or jeans.

Meghan looked stunning in her outfit

"Meghan has been an Aquazzura girl for a number of years," the shoe brand's designer, Edgardo Osorio, previously told HELLO! Canada – describing the moment she stepped out in the Mathilde pumps to announce her engagement.

"She literally wore something that was one of her favourite shoes," he said. "I couldn't ask [for a] better ambassador for the brand. She's a beautiful girl, a wonderful human being."

He added: "She's a very sophisticated girl. [She likes] clean silhouettes, but then she always has a very sexy strappy shoe."

For her royal wedding day, she wore a beautiful bespoke pair by the Colombian designer, which appeared to be made of a beautiful translucent mesh fabric. We would love to peek in Meghan's shoe closet, wouldn't you?

